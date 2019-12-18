e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana says his brother Aparshakti deserves lead roles

Ayushmann Khurrana says his brother Aparshakti deserves lead roles

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been enjoying his moment in the sun as a leading man lately, feels his younger brother Aparshakti Khurana deserves to be a lead actor.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:04 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana poses with brother Aparshakti Khurana.
Ayushmann Khurrana poses with brother Aparshakti Khurana.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a career high and so his brother Aparshakti. While Ayushmann has become immensely popular and has also won a National Award thanks to his starring roles, RJ-turned-actor Aparshakti has carved a niche with his effortless comic timing in character roles in films such as Dangal, Stree, Lukka Chuppi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and the recent Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ayushmann, who has been enjoying his moment in the sun as a leading man lately, feels his younger brother deserves to be a lead actor. "It's very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor," said Ayushmann, at a News18 India Chaupal event.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play a morally corrupt person but won’t ‘endorse wrongdoings on screen’

The Andhadhun feels his younger brother is an extrovert and has better PR skills than him. "I take time to open up. Aparshakti has more friends than I do," said Ayushmann.

He also shared his process of deciding on films that he signs. "I am a very approachable actor. I don't have bias. I believe an established director's film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. I am open to new ideas and new people. Anyone can have a great idea," he explained.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hetmyer fall; Windies two down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hetmyer fall; Windies two down
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news