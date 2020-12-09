Ayushmann Khurrana shares a pic of his gym routine, says ‘training never ends’. See here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:11 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new picture of his gym routine. The actor, who has reportedly been shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has been exercising through the Covid-induced break. His recent bulked-up look is for this film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ayushmann shared a picture from gym and along with it, he wrote how ‘training never ends’. The picture showed a side profile of Ayushmann, looking toned, in a pair of black track bottoms and full sleeved sweatshirt. He also had a bandana on.

Check out Ayushmann’s latest pic.

In October, he had shared a picture of himself doing dead lifts. Sharing the picture, he had written: “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor.” The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In a social media post, Ayushmann had called the film a ‘delightful progressive love story’.

In April, he had shared a picture showing off his physique and had written: “Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk is a natural and a potent protein shake. Thanks @luke_coutinho and @deepika_rathod9 for giving me this valuable recipe for lockdown.”

After the initial few months in Mumbai this year, the Khurrana household had moved to his home town Chandigarh, where his parents are based. His filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap had explained why they took the step. “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

