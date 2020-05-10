e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana shares emotional song about missing one’s mom on Mother’s Day

Ayushmann Khurrana shares emotional song about missing one’s mom on Mother’s Day

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a special treat for all moms on Mother’s Day. The actor has sung a song called Maa from lockdown at his home.

bollywood Updated: May 10, 2020 14:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new song on Mother’s Day.
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new song on Mother’s Day.
         

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has shared an emotional new song dedicated to all moms. He released the song on social media on Sunday, which marks Mother’s Day all around the world.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Here’s something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss #HappyMothersDay,” wrote in his tweet. The song is about missing all big-little things mothers do for their children. Watch it here:

 

Talking about the song, Ayushmann had earlier said, “Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day specially dedicated to them.”

“On this Mother’s Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled Ma, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force,” he added.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Rochak also sang the soulful track along with Ayushmann from his own home. “I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together,” the actor had said. “It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world,” he added. The lyrics of the song have been penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini.

