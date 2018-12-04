Ayushmann Khurrana shares throwback pic from college days, captions post with a popular song

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, shared a throwback to his college days. The actor used lyrics from famous song Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as the caption to his picture.

Comedian Sapan Verma commented that Ayushmann looked like he wanted to be a cover singer at a Goan restaurant. Which was when he confessed ‘like a keegan from Morjim (in reference to a singer).”

Ayushmann captioned the picture, “Shayad college ka aakhri din tha. Aur aane waali zindagi ke liye sabhi ne kuch na kuch soch rakha tha. Par maine apne liye kuch nahi socha tha. No really I mean it. Circa 2004 (It was probably the last day of college. Everyone had thought of something or the other for their future, but I had nothing in mind).”

Shayad college ka aakhri din tha. Aur aane waali zindagi ke liye sabhi ne kuch na kuch soch rakha tha. Par maine apne liye kuch nahi socha tha. No really I mean it.



Circa 2004 pic.twitter.com/bJFmG3EXrK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 4, 2018

Hahahaha.. like a keegan from Morjim :) — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 4, 2018

On the work front, the actor shared the first look of his upcoming film Dream Girl on Monday. In the poster, Ayushmann is draped in a sari and in the background is a temple. The actor began filming for the project on December 2 and shared, “FILMING BEGINS! JAI MATA DI. An incredible story that’s going to baffle U, make U laugh, & then win Ur hearts! Here’s d first look of #DreamGirl.”

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira has been diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). He earlier told IANS, “It was very difficult. I have realised that life is never perfect. You have to celebrate the imperfections of life and you have to accept that there would be a void in your life every time, it cannot be perfect. So, this was just a small imperfection according to us. We are taking it as it is.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:19 IST