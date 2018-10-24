Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap’s new pic shows they are perfect for each other

There’s no doubt actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been fighting breast cancer for months now, are more in love than ever. Besides their constant gushing over each other’s amazing qualities in interviews and social media posts, Ayushmann’s new Instagram photo of the loved-up couple shows they’re exactly of the same mindset. On Tuesday, he shared his wife’s romantic post, captioned “’I will be fine’ she said.”

The super in-love duo doesn’t shy away from showing a little PDA on social media, and the above intimate picture solidifies that fact. In the sweet and sexy picture, the photogenic couple is seen smiling as an affectionate Tahira held on tight to her beaming husband. In her Instagram post, Tahira paired the photo with a romantic caption guaranteed to make you swoon, “This is a special one as this is a first for the both of us together. Haven’t gotten ourselves clicked like this in the past 17 years (including 10 years of marriage) except for the last time at our marriage...”

Between their Instagram selfies and a series of picture-perfect public appearances together, the young couple shared plenty of sweet moments over the past couple years. The pair showed sweet PDA while attending the special screening of Andhadhun, Ayushmann’s new film, about a fortnight ago. This marked as Tahira’s first appearance since she had a mastectomy. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos, looking as captivated with each other as ever:

On September 22, Tahira announced in an Instagram post that she underwent a mastectomy, after doctors detected early signs of breast cancer. Days later, the mother-of-two chronicled her decision to have the surgery in a piece she penned for Mumbai Mirror.

Childhood sweethearts Tahira and Ayushmann have two children together, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. We’ve rounded up some of the cutest photos of Ayushmann and his 35-year-old writer-director wife below, with a hope of inspiring some major relationship goals. Keep reading to see them all now:

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 13:43 IST