Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap make first public appearance since breast cancer surgery. Watch video

A beaming Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, made her first public appearance, since revealing she was diagnosed with cancer and she underwent a mastectomy, as she attended a film screening on Tuesday. Dressed in a cute denim dress by fashion designer Shahin Mannan, the 35-year-old writer-director looked healthy and poised as she joined her husband at the special screening of his new film, AndhaDhun, at Mumbai. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos, looking as captivated with each other as ever.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also attended the screening. AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan was also present and posed for pictures with the film’s female lead, Radhika Apte, who brought full-on glamour at the event. Radhika’s head-to-toe emerald-hued outfit had us green with envy. Her and Ayushmann’s crime-thriller releases Friday, October 5.

On September 22, Tahira announced in an Instagram post that she underwent a mastectomy, after doctors detected early signs of breast cancer. Days later the mother-of-two chronicled her decision to have the surgery in a piece she penned for Mumbai Mirror.

In her thoughtful article, Tahira delved into her decision to have a mastectomy and why it was so important for her to share her experience with other women. Speaking about how she just wants to start a conversation about something women don’t talk about enough, Tahira wrote that usually a mammogram (an X-ray of the breast) is not recommended to women aged 35; especially if there is no family history of breast cancer. But her doctor insisted on it, in turn, saved her life.

“Getting a health check-up or more specifically a mammogram, is something women or their family members hesitate doing. Some feel if they get the screening done, they might end up getting it. Not true, neither do your breasts have an extra magnetic field of their own nor do they have some centripetal force that they will attract something onto or into themselves. Also, they do not secrete pheromones that cancer will get attracted to. Some get conscious about getting their breasts examined. Hesitation that can cost you your health and life is not worth it,” Tahira wrote, adding, “And trust me, the technicians see so many breasts in a day that no matter how much you want to believe, yours still wouldn’t be a rarity. So please take that bra off and let that goddamn machine do its work on them. The feeling or the thought that it can’t happen to me, should be buried. Let’s all of us exercise our wisdom,” she wrote.

