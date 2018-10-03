AndhaDhun celeb review: Vicky Kaushal, Kubbra Sait praise Ayushmann Khurrana’s thriller

Badlapur director Sriram Raghvan’s brand new thriller is getting a lot of love from his peers in Bollywood. Several celebrities have been raving about AndhaDhun as the one movie to watch out for this week.

With Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role as a blind pianist who gets tangled in a lethal web of murder and mystery, the film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. After a special screening, actors Vicky Kaushal, Kubbra Sait and Kartik Aaryan are tweeting praises for the film.

“#Andhadhun is just Wow Funny intriguing thrilling !! What a film... #SriramRaghavan sir is a Genius !! @tabuism @ayushmannk @radhika_apte Brilliance. What a year this has been for films,” Kartik wrote in a tweet. “#AndhaDhun an amazing edge of the seat thriller with its knockout funny moments. Brilliantly shot, incredible editing, super effective bgm... top class on all levels! So blown away,” wrote Vicky Kaushal in his tweet. “Brother @ayushmannk delivers his career best. What joy to watch a performance like this one! @radhika_apte KAMAAL. @manavvij Phaaji jhappiyaan twahnu... AND @tabuism Ma’m you are a Goddess, you are in a league of your own #AndhaDhun,” he added.

Here are more celebrity reactions:

The edit and screenplay are like a lesson in lean and mean storytelling. The use of music is reminiscent of masters like Raj Khosla. Had so much fun after ages. Just terrific #AndhaDhun — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 1, 2018

#Andhadhun is the most brilliant film ever ... its just genius storytelling ... its thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny ... its cinema at its best ... love love loved it ... #SriramRaghavan thank you for this ... @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte are all brilliant... — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) October 1, 2018

#andhadhun is nuts,crazy,thrilling,funny & bloody brilliant.#sriramraghavan sir you’re the coolest genius filmmaker we have. #tabu ma’am omg omg you’re so amazing,an institution 🙌🏻Mere pyaare @ayushmannk wow buddy. So happy & proud ❤️ @radhika_apte well done. Team 👏🏻👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 1, 2018

#AndhaDhun is awesome I was was awestruck right till the end everything about the film is just right #SriramRaghavan sir @tabuism @radhika_apte and my brother @ayushmannk take a bow ..its a master piece — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) October 1, 2018

Talking about the suspense thriller Andhadhun that will release on October 5, Ayushmann told IANS, “It’s an entertaining and quirky film because in every other scene, you will get to see some thrilling and exciting stuff and that is the specialty of the film.

“Being a blind man, I have witnessed a murder and that’s the strangest thing about this film and that’s how story of the film progresses. In the trailer we have shown that each artist has his secret so, after watching the film you will get to know about his secret,” he said.

Asked why he and his Andhadhun team have not promoted the film much, Ayushmann said: “I think this film’s genre is such that you can’t talk much about it. It’s a suspense thriller and everyone is asking me whether I am really a blind man in the film or not. It was our strategy to not promote this film as a regular one. I think this film will run on word of mouth and people will realise what the film is when they watch it.”

AndhaDhun releases Friday.

