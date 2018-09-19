AndhaDhun’s new song Aap Se Milkar, performed by Ayushmann Khurrana, is a peppy romantic track

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming Hindi thriller, Aadhadhun, has been making the right noises since the release of its trailer a few days back. The makers on Wednesday released a new song, called Aap Se Milkar, and it definitely adds to the flavour of the film.

Sharing the song, Ayushmaan Khurrana, who has also sung it, wrote: “Love by chance or love by luck? #AapSeMilkar reprise version out now - http://bit.ly/AapseMilKar #AndhaDhun #Tabu @radhika_apte #SriramRaghavan @ManavVij @Viacom18Movies @matchboxpix @ZeeMusicCompany @ItsAmitTrivedi @AndhadhunFilm.”

A peppy number, the song features the film’s lead cast Ayushmann, Radhika Apte and Tabu (briefly). The song traces the budding romance between Ayushmann and Radhika’s characters, from the first time they bump into each other to their easy equation later. The song, sung by Ayushmann and Aakanksha Sharma, has a warm and lovely feel to it. Composed by Amit Trivedi (who is getting rave reviews for his work in the recently released Manmarziyaan), the romantic number might just remind you of RD Burman’s pleasant melodies of the 1980s from films like Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai.

Director Sriram Raghavan was applauded when the trailer was unveiled earlier this month. A darkly humorous thriller, it combines the noir style of his earlier films, Johnny Gaddaar and Ek Hasina Thi. Ayushmann plays a blind pianist who gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

Produced by Viacom 18 and Matchbox Picture, AndhaDhun has been scheduled for an October 5 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:13 IST