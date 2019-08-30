Ayushmann Khurrana, wife take off for Austria, Tahira says ‘I needed this calm. This time. This peace.’ See pics

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are in Austria on a holiday. Tahira shared two pictures from the European nation from a place called Altaussee, which is where Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita and Sonam Kapoor were a week back.

Sharing the pictures, Tahira wrote: “Vacationing after a loooong time. Last year was tough! We literally had the best of both the worlds There were the best of highs and the best of lows too! Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don’t know how to explain that! But I needed this calm. This time. This peace. Life is beautiful with you @ayushmannk #gratitude #nofilter.”

Wearing an asymmetrical pink dress paired with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses, Tahira looked all set for a holiday. Ayunmann keeps it simple with a pair of olive green trousers, t-shirt and a sweatshirt. They posed with scenic Austrian mountains and still waters of a lake in the background.

Actor Karanvir Bohra was among those who commented on the pictures. He wrote: “You guys deserve all the love.”

Tahira, like Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor, battled and defeated cancer. In September last year, she underwent a prophylactic mastectomy after being detected with breast cancer. On the occasion of World Cancer Day in February this year, she had shared two pictures of herself, one with her long hair and another showing her bald head after chemotherapy and wrote: “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what,” she wrote in her post.

“I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured,” she had added.

2019 has been a good one for Ayushmann. His film Article 15 was a hit while the trailers of his two upcoming films, Dream Girl and Bala being received well by fans. Dream Girl plays a call centre executive working for a firm proving adult hotline services. In Bala, he plays a man facing who is bald and a likely butt of jokes.

