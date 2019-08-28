Ayushmann Khurrana’s nickname for wife Tahira Kashyap is inspired by a 90s actor, his logic will make you LOL

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:35 IST

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a hilarious detail about her life with husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Taking to Instagram, she revealed Ayushmann’s nickname for her and the witty logic behind it.

Tahira shared two pictures in her post. The first showed her posing against the sun in a room. Her face is lost in the silhouette, and only the outline of her hair is clearly visible. “That’s me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn’t recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair,” she captioned the post.

The second image showed actor Harish Kumar from one of his earliest films. His frizzy hair resembles Tahira’s a lot. Harish was a popular child actor in many films in south India. He later worked in a few Bollywood movies as well, with actors such as Karisma Kapoor.

Ayushmann replied to the post saying, “I never thought you’ll put a post on this. Ahem. You’re more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire.” Tahira pulled him up again, “What gutsy? You only keep calling me Harish, had to do my R&D.”

Ayushmann and Tahira’s friends from the industry and fans could not stop laughing at the post. “Oh my god,” wrote Twinkle Khanna. “OMG!! Both of you are so cute. I mean Harish and you,” wrote Guneet Monga. “So cute,” wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Tahira is a cancer survivor who chronicled her journey on social media the entire time. She lost her hair due to chemotherapy and chose to not wear a wig. “Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good,” she had written in a post.

Earlier this year, Ayushmann returned home to Tahira after three months. He was shooting at different locations in several cities for his films. Ayushmann and Tahira have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. He is now looking forward to the release of Dream Girl, Bala and Gulabo Sitabo. He will also begin work on Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 18:35 IST