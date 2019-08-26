Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shah Rukh Khan herogiri turns into a balding man’s tragedy. Watch

bollywood

The first teaser for actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Bala, has been released. The film is about a balding man and his struggles.

The teaser shows Ayushmann riding high on life with Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Koi Na Koi Chahiye playing in the background. He is riding a bike, pretending to be the hero of his own Bollywood movie, when a gust of wind blows away his cap, revealing his bald head. The song quickly changes to Rajesh Khanna’s Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai, as all his enthusiasm gets soaked in embarrassment.

“It’s time to make some bold, oops bald moves! #BalaTeaser,” Ayushmann wrote in his Twitter post. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and also stars Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar, and his Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will release on November 22.

Ayushmann was last seen this year in Anubhav Sinha in Article 15. He also recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in last year’s Andhadhun.

Ayushmann is also awaiting the release of another comedy film, Dream Girl. He plays a man who can change his voice to sound like a woman’s. He uses this skill to run an adult hotline.

Ayushmann said in an interview that Dream Girl is one of the most commercial films of his career, and that the film will wholly entertain the audience. “Dream Girl is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film Article 15,” said Ayushmann, adding, “Dream Girl is a masala film and it’s my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot.” Dream Girl releases on September 13. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

