Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra finds worms in her 5-star hotel meal: ‘You pay a bomb and they feed you maggots’

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:15 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra, has shared a video on Instagram, showing her followers how she found worms in her food at a five-star hotel. The video showed worms squiggling in an omelette and hash browns.

“So I ordered food from room service. I was staying in Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad and this is what I get. I get worms in my food. Guys please see it properly because this is something which we just cannot ignore. So we stay in these big hotels and we pay them a bomb for everything and they give us worms in our food. So I have been staying here since last one week and since the time I’ve checked in, I have been falling unwell, I have been falling sick. And now I see the reason. For the first time, I could just see worms in my food. Let’s just put this out on the social media. Thanks guys,” she says in the video.

She also added a caption to her video: “Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton.”

Meera’s followers on Instagram showed their support and advised her to sue the hotel. “They should b punished,” wrote one. “Go to their instagram page and comment maggots on each post.... Thats the best way,” wrote another.

Recently, actor Rahul Bose had tweeted about getting billed Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel. “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JW Marriott Chandigarh,” the Chameli actor, who was shooting in Chandigarh, captioned the video, adding “bananas are just too good for me”.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Later, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Tuesday said the hotel did nothing “illegal”. In a statement, FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said that the 18% GST levied by the hotel on Bose’s bill was “a legal requirement incumbent upon the hotel”.

Meera is an actor herself and has worked opposite Sharman Joshi in 1920 London. She will soon be seen in Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. It is scheduled to release on September 13.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 15:15 IST