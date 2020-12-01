Ayushmann Khurrana wishes father-in-law on birthday, calls him the ‘most handsome, young at heart person’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 08:05 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his wife and author Tahira Kashyap’s father on his birthday. He also called his father-in-law the most handsome person.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to the most handsome and young at heart person. My father in law. @yajankashyap” The picture showed the gentleman, sitting in the garden area. He was dressed in a pair of blue denims and a simple pale blue shirt with a pair of sunglasses on.

Tahira had earlier shared the same picture and wished her father. She had said: “My handsome birthday boy! His favourite filter is the sun, favourite soap is liril, favourite shampoo is liril soap, favourite conditioner (that’s just a conditioning for mind) , favourite cream-none, sunscreen-none. A simple, intelligent man who gets ready everyday at 9am no matter what. He loves his lawn. He tends to it. Flowers and greenery give him happiness. He lives by the principle of kindness. His tone has never differed according to different audience. He indulges an electricitian equally as he would an IAS officer. He has taught me values like humanity, integrity, strong character and above all to pray for happiness. Now you know my father a bit better. His virtues make him handsome, his deeds make him adorable.... no amount of creams and sunscreens can bring that inner glow! Happy birthday papa. You be the best #birthdayboy #papa.”

A number of their industry friends wished the gentleman on the occasion including designer Masaba Gupta, actor Manav Vij, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actors Yami Gautam and Esha Gupta.

While Ayushmann has been reticent talking about his larger family, Tahira has often expressed her feelings more freely. On the occasion of Father Day, she had written: “I don’t know who said these lines but I attribute it to my father as he drilled it in me along with multiples of 7! “If wealth is lost, nothing is lost, If health is lost, something is lost, If character is lost, everything is lost” He has been my moral science teacher ever since, and it’s because of his conditioning I can proudly say I have stuck to the above lines!”

Ayushmann and Tahira who hail from Chandigarh have now spent a major chunk of the lockdown period in that city. Ayushmann is reportedly shooting for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city.