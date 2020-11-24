e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana misses ‘this warm human’, wife Tahira says she still waits for ‘this cute boy’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap indulged in PDA on social media, writing sweet messages on each other. See their interaction here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram stories to express his love for his wife and author Tahira Kashyap. She, in turn, called him ‘cute boy’ in her reply.

Ayushmann shared a picture of Tahira and wrote: “Missing this warm human.” The picture showed Tahira sitting on a carpet, by the side of a sofa and next to a room heater. She shared the same picture and wrote adoringly, “He he and when it comes to Geri, I happily waited for this cute boy and still do (cheesy but true).” Ayushmann is shooting for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and as a safety measure, is not staying with his family.

Both Ayushmann and Tahira often share pictures of their family. On Diwali, for instance, they shared a post of the entire family, including Tahira and their two kids, Ayushmann’s parents, his brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife. Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote: “Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2020.”

On their wedding anniversary on November 1, Ayushmann had shared another fun picture of him carrying Tahira on his back and had written: “Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm..”

Tahira had shared the same picture and had written: “And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag ‘aaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides umm #happyanniversary.”

The duo is easily one of the most loved Bollywood couples - Tahira’s honesty on being insecure in the early years of Ayushmann’s career to their collective fight against her cancer have won them many fans and admirers.

