Ayushmann, Lisa Ray respond to religious leader’s comments ‘menstruating women who cook will be reborn as dogs’

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:40 IST

Bollywood actors Lisa Ray and Ayushmann Khurrana have responded to comments of a religious leader, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj in Gujarat, where he had castigated menstruating women who cook for their husbands. The seer said, as part of his sermon, that “menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life”.

Lisa shared a viral meme on Instagram, on which many of her industry colleagues also commented. One of Lisa’s tweets read, “This is Ginni.She was a woman in her past life. Ginni used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating. Once she cooked her husband and ate him as well. Now Ginni is born as Kutri and enjoying her life at fullest. Be like Ginni. Via Mamta Jaswal.” She posted it along with a picture of a dog.

Asked for a reaction to the statement, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Aisa hai, unko jo log follow kar rahe hain, unko dekhna padega kya follow kar rahe hain. We are part of progressive thinking and progressive cinema at the same time. Humari society me progressive aur regressive dono tarah ke log hain. In 2013, we could not get the principal’s permission for gay pride parade and now the same Chandigarh college has toilets for transgenders. We may have so many different progressive and regressive views but the country is ready to accept progressive ideas.”

Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj in Gujarat recently said, “Menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life while men consuming food prepared by women having periods will reborn as bullocks. I don’t care if you do not like my views, but this is all written in our shastras (scriptures).” The seer belongs to Nar-Narayan Devgadi of Swami Narayan Sect.

Sharing the video, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had earlier tweeted, “Inka koi galti nahi hai, sab galti humara hai. Theek hai? (It is not their fault, all the fault lies with us. Alright?)”

