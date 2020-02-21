AR Rahman on daughter Khatija’s face-off with Taslima Nasreen on burqa comment, says he would never retaliate

music

Music maestro AR Rahman has said that his daughter Khatija has done what she wanted to do. He was speaking in the context of the war of words that broke out between Khatija and writer Taslima Nasreen.

According to a report in Times of India, Rahman said that his daughter sang a song and received a lot of love for it. He also said how his children had been brought up to understand good and bad but that they also had the free will to do as they wanted to. He added that Khatija’s attire was more than a religious thing and that it was her choice to wear it. He also said she had all the freedom to wear what she wanted to. He added that he would never get into any kind of a retaliation from his side over such criticism.

A couple of days back, Taslima and Khatija got into a spat over her choice of a burqa. Tweeting a picture of Khatija, Taslima had written on Twitter, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Khatija had replied asking Taslima to understand the true meaning of feminism. She had written: “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

Last year too Rahman was heavily trolled when an image of Khatija in a burqa went viral. Khatija describes herself as a musician.

