e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Music / AR Rahman on daughter Khatija’s face-off with Taslima Nasreen on burqa comment, says he would never retaliate

AR Rahman on daughter Khatija’s face-off with Taslima Nasreen on burqa comment, says he would never retaliate

AR Rahman has commented on the ugly spat between writer Taslima Nasreen and his daughter Khatija.

music Updated: Feb 21, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Khatija shared this picture with her father AR Rahman.
Khatija shared this picture with her father AR Rahman.(Instagram)
         

Music maestro AR Rahman has said that his daughter Khatija has done what she wanted to do. He was speaking in the context of the war of words that broke out between Khatija and writer Taslima Nasreen.

According to a report in Times of India, Rahman said that his daughter sang a song and received a lot of love for it. He also said how his children had been brought up to understand good and bad but that they also had the free will to do as they wanted to. He added that Khatija’s attire was more than a religious thing and that it was her choice to wear it. He also said she had all the freedom to wear what she wanted to. He added that he would never get into any kind of a retaliation from his side over such criticism.

A couple of days back, Taslima and Khatija got into a spat over her choice of a burqa. Tweeting a picture of Khatija, Taslima had written on Twitter, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

 

Khatija had replied asking Taslima to understand the true meaning of feminism. She had written: “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

Also read: After publicly slamming David Dhawan, Govinda breaks silence on Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot

 

View this post on Instagram

Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂

A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman) on

Last year too Rahman was heavily trolled when an image of Khatija in a burqa went viral. Khatija describes herself as a musician.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Govt responds to SOS message from telecom companies, could revisit AGR dues
Govt responds to SOS message from telecom companies, could revisit AGR dues
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
‘May make tremendous deal with India, but will put America first’: Trump
‘May make tremendous deal with India, but will put America first’: Trump
‘No need to dive deep into it’: Sena on CM Uddhav Thackeray meeting PM Modi
‘No need to dive deep into it’: Sena on CM Uddhav Thackeray meeting PM Modi
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
Volkswagen to unleash the new Golf GTI, teases image of new design
Volkswagen to unleash the new Golf GTI, teases image of new design
Yeh Ballet review: Gully Boy walked so new Netflix India film could dance
Yeh Ballet review: Gully Boy walked so new Netflix India film could dance
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z Flip

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News