Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff shows his moves on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff impressed everyone with his dance moves when he became a part of dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

Tiger, along with Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani, became part of the Zee TV show to promote their forthcoming film, read a statement from the channel.

Both the actors were greeted warmly by the contestants as they entered the stage.

“Tiger, who is popular with children, was instantly mobbed by the contestants as they all jumped on him trying to hug the star. The contestants were soon joined by their mothers on stage, who requested the actor to dance with them and were pleasantly surprised when Tiger obliged,” read the statement.