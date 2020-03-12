Baaghi 3 box office day 6: Despite coronavirus scare, Tiger Shroff’s film collects Rs 84.97 cr

bollywood

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff in an action-packed role, has collected Rs 84.97 crore in six days since its release; the collection comes amid coronavirus spread in India as people are advised to stay away from any large gatherings. Over 73 cases have been confirmed in India as the World Health Organisation slotted coronavirus as a pandemic.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter and indicated that film may collect Rs 92 crore in its first week. He wrote, “#Baaghi3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after #Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes Rs 92 cr [+/-] *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: Rs 84.97 cr. #India biz.”

The film had opened at Rs 17.50 crore. It showed significant growth on Sunday with collections of Rs 20.30 crore and on Holi with collections of Rs 14.05 crore.

The low collections of the film are assumed to be due to the examination season and the coronavirus scare, which are keeping the audience away from the movie theatres. The weekend collections of the film were even lower than Baaghi 2, which had collected Rs 73.10 crore in 2018.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, film’s director Ahmed Khan had said while they expected an opening of Rs 30 crore, you can’t “fight nature”. “Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight almighty and nature,” the director said.

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had said the film will fare well at the box office. He had said, “Tiger Shroff is coming in a solo film after War. The Baaghi franchise is a successful franchise and both the previous instalments worked well. The trailer of Baaghi 3 was loved by the audience and hints at a blast at the box office. It is made on a large scale and the grandeur of the action scenes fantastic. After Sunny Deol, Tiger has filled the void of an action star in Indian cinema. Tiger and Shraddha’s combination has already been successful in the Baaghi original.”

Baaghi 3 brings back Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, who had featured in the original. The action drama sees Tiger returning as Ronnie, who goes to Syria and single-handedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Ankita Lokhande.

