Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri hasn’t worked in 10 months, here’s why

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:45 IST

Each time you win an award, it is a different feeling,” says veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who won the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for Badhaai Ho (2018). This is her third National Award after Tamas (1988) and Mammo (1995) in the same category. Ask her if she has any plans to celebrate getting the National Award and she laughs. “Celebration toh yahi hai that I am very happy in my heart. I have been meeting my friends and family.”

The 74-year-old acclaimed actor hasn’t signed any new film or TV show currently as she has been unwell for a while. “I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon,” she shares.

Sikri, who played the cantankerous grandmother in Badhaai Ho, opines that Badhaai Ho’s script was marvellous. “I think, it should have won the Best Screenplay Award as well as the script is the king and today content rules. The film has a family drama with a universal appeal. Bahut gharon mein relationships kuch aise hi hote hai. I am humbled that kuch logon ne mujhe is laayak samjha to give me an award. I am quite thrilled. I realised so many people love me and it is because of Badhaai Ho, I think.”

She has also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre and many awards for the negative role of Dadisa, in the primetime soap Balika Vadhu. She shares that it is quite satisfying for an actor to get an award. “All awards are important as they speak of people’s appreciation for one’s work.” Talking about her last two National Awards, Sikri says, “The first time I won the National Award for Tamas, I was over the moon. It was a huge deal. Winning such prestigious awards changes the way people look at you, think of you. More people want to work with you,” she signs off.

