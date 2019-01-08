Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta stands out in a saree at Golden Globes after-party. See pic

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta left a lasting impact with her work last year and has begun the New Year on a high note. The Badhaai Ho actor attended the Golden Globe Awards after-party this year in California, US and stood out with her unique style statement.

The actor shared a picture from her outing with the caption, “At the Golden Globes Awards after party! Wearing @wendellrodricks#goldenglobes2019.” Looking ethereal in the ivory sari with an embellished blouse, the senior actor was her stylish best on the red carpet. She kept her hair loose and completed her look with a matching bindi.

The actor is currently promoting her next film, The Last Color and attended the screening of the film at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival 2019, recently. Directed by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, the film revolves around the widows of Vrindavan.

Talking about Neena, Vikas had said in an IANS report, “Neenaji is a rare artiste. She just fit into the character so beautifully. She knew I am not a director, but I was looking at all the frames in a new perspective with new eyes. There was no preset or template to follow. She just believed in the story so much that she continued with us. She was such a support. I remember when I showed her the film, she was like this is one of the best films I have ever worked on. I think it’s honesty that worked for us. It is an honest story.”

Neena was showered with praise for her work last year. She played a middle-aged housewife in Badhaai Ho, expecting her third child, much to the embarrassment of her son (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). She was also seen as Sonam Kapoor’s mother who wants to see her get married in the film Veere Di Wedding. She also had a memorable role in Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s Mulk.

