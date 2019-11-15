Bala box office day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana film equals his Dream Girl first-week collection, makes Rs 72 crore

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:10 IST

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam continues to stay steady at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 72.24 crore in its first week, similar to what his previous film Dream Girl had made in seven days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. He tweeted, “Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as Dream Girl [Week 1: Rs 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: Rs 72.24 cr. #India biz.

#Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

Bala is Ayushmann’s third hit of the year 2019. It is also his consecutive seventh hit in a span of three years. The movie has many firsts to its name as it went on to become his biggest opener with first-day collections of Rs 10.15 crore. Bala is also the first Ayushmann’s movie to be released in Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is also his consecutive hit after his hit 2018 film, Stree. It had collected around Rs 129 crore at the domestic box office.

Bala is a story about a bachelor, played by Ayushmann, who is worried about his receding hairline, It features Yami as a small town TikTok star named Pari Mishra, enamoured with beauty and Bollywood. Bhumi plays a dark-skinned girl in the film.

Recently, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira had shared a sketch of the Bala poster featuring Ayushmann, made by their son Virajveer. She had posted it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “About time you stay more in Mumbai @ayushmannk this is the little one’s recall value of you.”

Bala was marred by controversies ever since the release of its trailer. While its release date was changed quite a few times, its similarity with another film on the same theme, Ujda Chaman was also questioned.

