Ayushmann Khurrana’s son makes his sketch from Bala, Tahira says that is his ‘recall value’ of his dad

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:37 IST

As Ayushmann Khurrana is busy delivering one hit after another, his wife Tahira Kashyap updates him about how his kids are growing up at home. Tahira has now shared a sketch of Ayushmann’s character in his film Bala, made by their son, Virajveer.

Tahira shared the drawing, which is a sketch of his Bala poster and shows him watering his bald pate. She captioned it, “About time you stay more in Mumbai @ayushmannk this is the little one’s recall value of you.” She posted it on her Instagram stories with the tag ‘My jaan’ and a heart emoji.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer makes a sketch of Bala.

Ayushmann just saw the release of Bala. It recorded the highest opening for the actor with collections of Rs 10.15 crore and has already earned Rs 61 crore in five days. He plays a bachelor tackling with premature baldness in the film.

A few days ago, Tahira had shared a glimpse of the kids’ playtime. She had posted a picture of Virajveer and daughter Varushka stuffed inside her check jumpsuit. “Mad siblings inside my jumpsuit @ayushmank see what your monkeys are upto!” she had captioned the picture.

Ayushmann has also shared a video for a men’s grooming brand in which he reveals how he tells his son that he need not open the door for a girl but must raise his voice if she’s in trouble.

Talking about bringing up his kids, Ayushmann had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights.”

Ayushmann has already made a hat-trick of consecutive hit hits this year with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. The actor will now be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

