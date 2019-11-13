Bala box office collection day 5: Film earns Rs 61 cr, it is Ayushmann Khurrana vs Ayushmann Khurrana now

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:32 IST

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a bald bachelor, has emerged to be his third consecutive film of the year and continues to find takers at the ticket windows. The film gained from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on Tuesday and showed an improvement of over 15%.

According to a report on Box Office India, Bala box office collection on Tuesday is around Rs 9.50 crore, taking its total to an estimated Rs 61.71 crore. The film had crossed the 50 crore mark in four days and remains steady even on weekdays. It is expected to beat the first week figures of his last release, Dream Girl which had collected Rs 72 crore in seven days.

Also Watch | No Rating Review: Why Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is not just a good comedy

Calling it a dream run for the actor, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow!”

Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow! @ayushmannk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2019

Bala stars Ayushmann as a young man in Kanpur who suffers from receding hairline, and lacks confidence owing to the societal pressure that comes with balding. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. While Bhumi plays a dark-skinned girl in the film, Yami plays a Tik Tok queen who is left heartbroken after discovering her husband is bald. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

Clearing the standards of the censor board, Bala has also become Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film to be released in Saudi Arabia. The film will be showcased on the big screens on November 14.

Also read: Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic, says ‘politicians are giving such competition to comics’

Talking about the concept, Yami told IANS at a special screening of the film, “I feel bald men are really cool. They look really cool. The idea of the film is to tell people that they should love themselves first, and only then can you expect others to love you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more