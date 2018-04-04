Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: If I start looking at the mechanism, I will not be able to work from my heart

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has directed two films so far — Nil Battey Sannata (2015) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) — and both have been appreciated for their strong storyline and entertainment quotient. However, this doesn’t put unnecessary pressure on Ashwiny to only deliver hits.

“Frankly, I feel that it is important for someone like me to concentrate on the story and what I want to give to the audience. If I start looking at the mechanism, I will not be able to work from my heart. Even in my films so far, I wanted to do something which I want my audience to see but I also don’t want my producers to suffer any loss,” says Ashwiny.

Ashwiny, who is married to Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwari, also believes in maintaining a balance between making money and being creatively satisfied.“If I start thinking from the beginning that I have to write a story with a certain kind of actors, and it has to make a certain kind of money, then I am not doing justice to being a storyteller,” opines Ashwiny.

She has recently announced two new projects in collaboration with producer Ekta Kapoor, which she says is an extension of her dream to take more stories to people.

“The reason why I left my comfortable job in advertising was due to my love of telling stories. Someone has to maintain this balance between the right mind and the left mind to give the best outcome,” she says.

