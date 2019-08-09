Batla House: Plea alleges John Abraham’s film will affect the trial, seeks postponing release

bollywood

Actor John Abraham’s Batla House is set to hit theatres on August 15 and a plea against the release will reportedly be heard in the Delhi High Court on August 13. As per a Zee News report, a plea has been filed against the film alleging that the makers’ claim that the film is inspired by true events creates an impression that it will show what actually happened during the infamous Batla House encounter. “Although the courts discharge their duties in a free and fair manner and are not likely to be affected by events portrayed in a movie, the release of such a movie would prejudice the outcome of the trial,” it quoted the plea as saying.

“The events portrayed in the film will prejudice the concerned trial especially as there has been an effort to connect the two incidents -- Batla House and the Delhi serial bomb blasts,” the plea added.

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing till August 13, the report further said. Justice Vibhu Bakhru has asked the complainant to file an additional affidavit outlining the relation between the scenes in the movie and those in the case. “If it (film) has the propensity to affect the trial, then the release has to stay,” the court reportedly observed.

Batla House is directed by Nikhil Advani and is being touted as the story of a man, Sanjeev Yadav, who has illustrious career as a police officer -- 70 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, 9 Gallantry Awards and 1 accusation. Sanjeev headed the team of police officers involved in the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter. It has been narrated from the perspective of Sanjeev, deputy commissioner of police, special cell. John has essayed the role in the film.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:19 IST