‘Before Milind Soman went all Milind Soman about his beard, hair’, teases wife Ankita as she shares workout pics

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:15 IST

Actor Milind Soman has been inspiring fans during the lockdown period with workable exercise methods, be it skipping on the terrace with his aged mother or taking the stairs to stay fit. Now, the couple has shared throwback pictures where Milind is doing push-ups with Ankita on his back to double up on weight.

Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote: “Absolutely love these pictures. Before @milindrunning went all @milindrunning about his beard and hair. How’s Monday going folks?” Milind also shared the picture as one of his Instagram stories. The middle-class Indian setting is relatable - Ankita smiles as she sits on his back; in one of the pictures, Milind smiles back at the camera, his greys showing in full glory.

Milind has, of course, been sharing many videos and pictures of himself and those of his wife and 81-year old mother Usha. Sharing one video of the two skipping on the terrace of their home, he had written: “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra.” The video is special also because it shows Usha skipping in a sari.

Apart from doable workout pictures and videos, Milind has also advocated the need to stay engaged and fight boredom for mental, physical and emotional well being. Some time back, he had shared a long post and written: “When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands.”

“Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice.”

The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love bored? What’s that?”

