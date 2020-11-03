BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dance on the streets to It’s The Time To Disco, watch cute throwback video

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, turned 21 on Monday. As wishes poured in from all quarters, one stood out for its cuteness. Bhavana Pandey, the mother of Shanaya’s best friend Ananya Panday, shared an adorable throwback video of the two girls grooving to It’s The Time To Disco.

In the clip, little Ananya and Shanaya are seen dancing on the streets without a care in the world, as their mothers cheer them on. “Happy 21 st my darling Shanaya, wishing you a beautiful day and a fabulous year full of love and happiness !!! #mydancingqueens Feat @shanayakapoor02 @ananyapanday @raynachandavarkar and mommies watching at the back @maheepkapoor @shettypallavi72,” Bhavana captioned her Instagram post.

“This is precious,” Farah Khan commented. Malaika Arora wrote, “Adorable,” along with heart emojis. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor revealed in the comments section that she was pregnant with her second child Jahaan when the video was taken. After dropping a number of heart emojis, she wrote, “don’t miss pregnant me in the background #huge.”

Fans also showered love on the post. “Cutest of all time,” one wrote. “Their dance moves,” another commented, along with heart-eyes and heart emojis. “Awwww they look so cute Annie Shanaya,” a third wrote.

Ananya had also taken to Instagram to wish Shanaya. Sharing a picture of them, she had written, “Happy 21st bday to my soul sister, ily shanicakes.”

Earlier this year, Shanaya took her first steps in Bollywood as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The Netflix film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in a poor light.

Ananya, meanwhile, wrapped up the Goa schedule of Shakun Batra’s next earlier this week. The film, said to be a ‘domestic noir’, also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

