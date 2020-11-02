Suhana Khan wishes dad Shah Rukh Khan, best friend Shanaya Kapoor with throwback pic on their birthdays: ‘55 and 21’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:03 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan got the earliest birthday wish from his daughter Suhana. Shah Rukh turned 55 on Monday and Suhana took to Instagram stories to share a throwback picture and kick off the celebrations.

The photo was from last year and also featured Suhana’s best friend and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. She, too, celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday. “Happy birthday to my best friends LOL,” Suhana wrote in her birthday post for them last year and reshared the post this year. However, she did give an update on their ages: “55 and 21 hehe.”

Shah Rukh’s birthday is a big event for all his fans across the world and many hashtags related to it have already started trending on Twitter. The actor, who kickstarted his career from television series before finally making his debut with Deewana in 1992, has also completed a journey of 28 golden years in the film industry this year.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The film tanked at the box office and the actor has since not announced his next film. However, during a recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter, he promised his fans that his next film should be out in a year.

A fan asked Shah Rukh if he will be watching his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Dubai, where he is currently stationed with his family for the IPL. The hit film recently completed 25 years. However, Shah Rukh said, “Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps. Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.” The actor has reportedly been signed on for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh about his recent disappointing slate of films. “Do you regret choosing bad scripts in the last 10 years?” the comment read. However, Shah Rukh replied to the fan’s question saying, “One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart.” A fan also asked him if they will have to wait ‘50 years’ to watch him on the big screen again. “Life ke kareeb 50 Saal bache hain tab tak aap New Film ki Announcement kar doge (I still have 50 years to live. Will you announce your next film before that)?” they wrote.

Shah Rukh replied saying, “Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye....films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. (I have grown older than 50 while working on movies. Obviously I will keep working and you should keep watching me too).”

