Bhalla Calling Bhalla trailer: Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Gera join hands for a fun ride

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:12 IST

The trailer of web series Bhalla Calling Bhalla was launched Tuesday afternoon and we are sure this Rajesh Kumar, Lubna Salim and Gaurav Gera-starrer comedy will make you smile amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Set to premiere on Zee5 on Wednesday, the series is made around the concept of the ongoing lockdown and was even shot from inside the houses of the artists involved.

Bhalla Calling Bhalla is about a family - a wife and husband and their two kids, a son and a daughter. It shows everyone losing it as they are stuck inside their homes, doing nothing. The housewife, Mrs Bhalla, however, seems unperturbed. Why is it so? Could it be a retelling of the importance of a housewife’s role in a family or the boredom and/or chores involved in “doing nothing”? Will this show spare no punches? That remains to be seen but the trailer certainly makes it look promising on both ends. Each episode of the show will be of 7-8 minutes.

The show was conceptualised, written, shot and edited during the lockdown. There were no sets and the actors didn’t even meet each other. Talking about the show, writer Sumrit Shahi had told IANS recently, “The most unique thing about Bhalla Calling Bhalla’ is that it is a show that is completely conceptualised, written, shot, edited and is presented to the audience during the lockdown. All of it happened remotely so it is truly a new-age technology experiment that we have done in this lockdown. I think what I kept in mind while writing the show was that since we are going through such challenging and testing times and everyone’s patience is low and stress levels are so high, everyone is worried and uncertain.”

“I just wanted a show that feels warm and easy to understand and most importantly to bring a smile on everyone’’s face - that has been the endeavour behind the show. The story is about a dysfunctional Punjabi family and how they are not together in the lockdown. But somehow the lockdown will help them come together,” he added.

The show premieres on 20th May 2020 on ZEE5.

