Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut readies sister Rangoli for puja at her new house, wears her old sari. See pics

Kangana Ranaut readies sister Rangoli for puja at her new house, wears her old sari. See pics

Rangoli Chandel shares beautiful pictures with sister and actor Kangana Ranaut as the duo get decked for a puja amid the lockdown.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:07 IST
Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are all dressed up for their special moment.
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was all spirit and enthusiasm as she geared up for the house warming puja at her sister Rangoli Chandel’s new house. Not only did she go all the way to get Rangoli all decked up for the puja, despite the lockdown, she even wore Rangoli’s old saree for the occasion.

Rangoli wrote, “In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done. We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit, almost screamed aren’t you getting ready??”

Rangoli further revealed that Kangana wore her sari which she originally wore on her first karva chauth. “I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives ...it indeed was a very special day and she looked so beautiful in my sari,” Rangoli added.

 

In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done , We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren’t you getting ready?? I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️... it indeed was a very special day ❤️❤️❤️and she looked so beautiful in my sari 🥰🥰🥰🥰

Rangoli’s account was suspended by Twitter in April for allegedly inciting hate and posting tweets with communal undertones. Kangana had defended her sister and said in a video that they will issue an apology if any of Rangoli’s tweets had targeted a particular community. She also urged the government to “completely demolish” platforms like Twitter and start our own social media platforms.

Later, a police complaint was filed against Kangana for coming out in support of her sister. The complaint, filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, said that while “one sister” has called for killings and violence, the “other sister” has come out in support of her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account.

