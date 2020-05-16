e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut chills with friends at college bash, dines at hostel canteen in throwback photos

Kangana Ranaut chills with friends at college bash, dines at hostel canteen in throwback photos

Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared several throwback pictures from her college days in Chandigarh.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with friends during her college days.
Kangana Ranaut with friends during her college days.
         

Kangana Ranaut is currently living with her family at her home in Manali after she travelled to her hometown ahead of the lockdown. The actor’s team has now shared several of her college-day pictures which show how she spent time with her friends at her hostel.

Sharing the throwback pictures, her team captioned the post on Instagram, “**True Nostalgia** That’s what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting ‘Miss Evening’ tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, @___bondie___, @ranitaah and @daminisud. Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below.”

 

 

Some pictures show Kangana in denims and jacket, posing with her best friends in their hostel room. Some images seem to be from their hostel bash which show all of them decked up in traditional ensembles and wearing tiaras and sashes. Kangana is the only one among them wearing a mangtika. There are also a few pictures of them in sarees with Kangana looking stunning in a beige-coloured one. One candid picture also shows Kangana, in tee and pyjamas, tripling with her friends on a bicycle.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is ‘dancing into the weekend’ in a bathrobe and with sass, shares throwback video

Kangana has shared several college-day memories in the past. She had talked about her first relationship in college while speaking at the India Today Conclave. “I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date’s friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you’re a kid’. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I’m an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I’ll grow up,” she said.

