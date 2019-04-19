Bharat new poster: Salman Khan wants you to feel his pain, at least he has Katrina Kaif for support. See pic here

Actor Salman Khan has refrained from making general tweets this week, perhaps to ensure that his timeline is an unbroken stream of Bharat posters, the most recent of which - the fifth - was revealed by him on Friday. The poster shows Salman, perhaps looking closest to his real self, as he gazes into the distance, flanked by Katrina Kaif’s character.

This poster shows Bharat in the 1990s, while previous posters showed him during the 60s, 70s and 80s. Salman and Katrina’s characters can also be seen standing at the India-Pakistan border, closed off by tall fences.

Previous posters have already revealed four different looks of Salman’s character, also called Bharat. According to reports, the Dabangg actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film, spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Salman shared this look in the second poster. It shows Bharat wearing dark glasses, in his daredevil biker avatar. It seems as if Bharat will be a circus performer in this segment. The poster also revealed Disha Patani’s trapeze artiste look.

Two posters - the third and the fourth - also revealed Salman’s co-star in the film, Katrina Kaif. Salman in the caption described Katrina’s character as Bharat’s ‘Junoon’.

In January, the first teaser of the film was unveiled. The one-and-a-half-minute teaser showed the Race 3 actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai. The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24, while the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year, on June 5.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:17 IST