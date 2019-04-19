Bharat new poster: Salman Khan wants you to feel his pain, at least he has Katrina Kaif for support. See pic here
Salman Khan has shared the fifth poster of his upcoming film, Bharat. Like the third and fourth posters, this one too shows him opposite co-star Katrina Kaif.bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2019 11:17 IST
Actor Salman Khan has refrained from making general tweets this week, perhaps to ensure that his timeline is an unbroken stream of Bharat posters, the most recent of which - the fifth - was revealed by him on Friday. The poster shows Salman, perhaps looking closest to his real self, as he gazes into the distance, flanked by Katrina Kaif’s character.
This poster shows Bharat in the 1990s, while previous posters showed him during the 60s, 70s and 80s. Salman and Katrina’s characters can also be seen standing at the India-Pakistan border, closed off by tall fences.
Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! 💪🏻 #BharatKaVaada@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/RNgEI3bMMZ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2019
Previous posters have already revealed four different looks of Salman’s character, also called Bharat. According to reports, the Dabangg actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film, spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! 😍🎪 #BharatKiJawaani @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @sonalikulkarni @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @iaasifsheikh @norafatehi @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/RNANFcj8lU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 16, 2019
Salman shared this look in the second poster. It shows Bharat wearing dark glasses, in his daredevil biker avatar. It seems as if Bharat will be a circus performer in this segment. The poster also revealed Disha Patani’s trapeze artiste look.
Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/kHaz7kzkXu— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 15, 2019
Two posters - the third and the fourth - also revealed Salman’s co-star in the film, Katrina Kaif. Salman in the caption described Katrina’s character as Bharat’s ‘Junoon’.
Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'😉 #KatrinaKaif #BharatKaJunoon@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @sonalikulkarni @norafatehi @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/qYrN389i16— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 17, 2019
Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!🙏🏼#BharatKoSalaam @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @sonalikulkarni @norafatehi @iaasifsheikh @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/Q2Wrain1UO— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 18, 2019
In January, the first teaser of the film was unveiled. The one-and-a-half-minute teaser showed the Race 3 actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.
This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai. The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24, while the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year, on June 5.
First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:17 IST