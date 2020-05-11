Bhumi Pednekar: It’s difficult to go on a digital detox during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:56 IST

At a time when quite a few celebs are willingly opting for a digital detox amid the lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is hooked on social media like never before, and is constantly sharing glimpses of her ‘life in quarantine’.

From sharing her culinary skills to gardening and post-workout pictures, Pednekar is on a spree posting about what she’s up to, it but has made a conscious decision “to not overdo it on social media”.

She tells us, “It’s very difficult to go on a digital detox at this time because social media is the only window to stay in touch, and interact with people when we can’t go out.”

Admitting that she’s “pretty much hooked on Instagram and Twitter”, Pednekar adds, “I’m reconnecting with people and sharing interesting aspects of my life with my followers. I don’t plan what and when I’m going to post. I just do it when I feel like.”

The actor shares that the only time she can afford to be on a complete switched off mode from social media, and stay away from her phone, is when she is shooting for her movie. “Especially in the last few years, the films that I took up were very challenging, and to get into the skin of the character, I had to disconnect myself from all kinds of distraction and be in the isolation world,” she shares.

Being a lot busier than she had expected during quarantine, Pednekar, 30, is enjoying cooking dishes from the freshly plucked vegetables from her organic garden, and she has got back to doing what makes her happy.

“Cooking is so much fun and I love the fact that we use our home-grown products. I’m putting out one video or picture daily about my dishes. Also,I’ve gone back to reading after four or five years. I’m reorganising my life and developing more sustainable ways of living at home. I didn’t get the chance to do all this while I was working. And when everything opens up, it’s going to be madness and I’ll not have much time to do all this,” she says.

On the work front, the actor is uncertain about when she’ll be able to resume work. “It has put a big question mark on when will we get back to work and how things are going to be. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and schedules have gone haywire and we can’t plan anything,” says Pednekar, who finished shooting for Durgavati before the lockdown,however, Badhaai Do and Takht have been put on hold.