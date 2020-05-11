e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar: It’s difficult to go on a digital detox during lockdown

Bhumi Pednekar: It’s difficult to go on a digital detox during lockdown

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 21:56 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is reconnecting with people and sharing interesting aspects of her life with her followers on social media.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is reconnecting with people and sharing interesting aspects of her life with her followers on social media.
         

At a time when quite a few celebs are willingly opting for a digital detox amid the lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is hooked on social media like never before, and is constantly sharing glimpses of her ‘life in quarantine’.

From sharing her culinary skills to gardening and post-workout pictures, Pednekar is on a spree posting about what she’s up to, it but has made a conscious decision “to not overdo it on social media”.

She tells us, “It’s very difficult to go on a digital detox at this time because social media is the only window to stay in touch, and interact with people when we can’t go out.”

 

Admitting that she’s “pretty much hooked on Instagram and Twitter”, Pednekar adds, “I’m reconnecting with people and sharing interesting aspects of my life with my followers. I don’t plan what and when I’m going to post. I just do it when I feel like.”

The actor shares that the only time she can afford to be on a complete switched off mode from social media, and stay away from her phone, is when she is shooting for her movie. “Especially in the last few years, the films that I took up were very challenging, and to get into the skin of the character, I had to disconnect myself from all kinds of distraction and be in the isolation world,” she shares.

 Being a lot busier than she had expected during quarantine, Pednekar, 30, is enjoying cooking dishes from the freshly plucked vegetables from her organic garden, and she has got back to doing what makes her happy.

 

“Cooking is so much fun and I love the fact that we use our home-grown products. I’m putting out one video or picture daily about my dishes. Also,I’ve gone back to reading after four or five years. I’m reorganising my life and developing more sustainable ways of living at home. I didn’t get the chance to do all this while I was working. And when everything opens up, it’s going to be madness and I’ll not have much time to do all this,” she says.

On the work front, the actor is uncertain about when she’ll be able to resume work. “It has put a big question mark on when will we get back to work and how things are going to be. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and schedules have gone haywire and we can’t plan anything,” says Pednekar, who finished shooting for Durgavati before the lockdown,however, Badhaai Do and Takht have been put on hold.

top news
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In