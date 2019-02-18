Bhumi Pednekar shares a new video showing her Sonchiriya prep, watch her grind a ‘chakki’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Sonchiriya created quite a buzz with its trailer. A story rooted in Chambal valley of Madhya Pradesh, the film is about a gang of dacoits.

While Sushant, Manoj Bajpai and Ranvir Shorey play villagers who became dacoits, Bhumi plays a village woman on the run with a little girl. As is evident from the trailer, the shoot of the film must have been challenging for the Mumbai-bred star cast as all of it has been shot in ravines and rural areas in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhumi has in the past spoken about her preparation for the role. Now, she has shared a video which shows her using the Indian cereals grinder, chakki. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Chakki fresh fitness #MondayMotivation #OnSetDiaries #BTS #SonChiriya #1stMarch.”

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film is a story of dacoits in the Chambal region during the 1975 Emergency. The film is a fictionalized account of the era. Talking about it, Chaubey earlier told a news channel, “Bandits have been around for ages. They are criminals but it’s a huge tradition -- their society and life. There are so many layers to it. Why they were the way they were, why they were bandits but they called themselves rebels so what was it that motivated them to live like that. It’s a part of our history and culture and I’m really shocked that we’re not telling more stories about them. In the West, it’s an established genre which is still being explored.”

Also read | Koffee With Karan promo: Kareena Kapoor accuses Priyanka Chopra of only caring about Hollywood stars

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in February, will now hit the screens on March 1. Meanwhile, Bhumi will soon begin work on another film with a rustic backdrop -- Anurag Kashyap’s Saandh Ke Aankh, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. On Sunday, Taapsee shared a picture of Bhumi and herself. Sharing it, Taapsee wrote: “Off to work (in Hindi)... @bhumipednekar #SaandKiAankh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:05 IST