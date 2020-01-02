Bhumi Pednekar shares sneak peek from beach vacation, calls it her ‘mood for the next decade’

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:14 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, who welcomed 2020 with a beachside holiday, has summed up her “mood for the next decade” with a picture. She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself frolicking in the ocean in an emerald green bikini and wrote, “My Mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood.”

Earlier, Bhumi shared a video in which she was seen having a whale of a time with her squad, including her sister Samiksha Pednekar. She also wished her fans a happy New Year.

“Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled :) But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you, my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can’t thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own,” she wrote.

The actor added that she was “living my dream in every way possible” and was grateful for it. “The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you #2019 #2020 #gratitude #happynewyear #happy2020,” she wrote.

Bhumi was seen in four films this year – Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya, Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh, Amar Kaushik’s Bala and Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Sonchiriya bombed at the box office and Saand Ki Aankh was a moderate success, Bala and Patni Aur Woh were hits.

Currently, Bhumi has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht and Durgavati.

