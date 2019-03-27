Bike enthusiast John Abraham to now do a film on bike racing, undergoes intense training. See pics

Bollywood actor John Abraham’s love for bikes is a well-known fact and the actor now plans to take his passion to the silver screen with his next project. The yet untitled movie will be directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions who has earlier co-produced John’s hit Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018 ) and the upcoming espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).

The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in July 2019. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads! ” John said in a press statement.

John has been practising for the film in Bennetts Trackday Brands Hatch in The Isle of Man, UK and pictures from his prep are now out. Check them out:

John Abraham on the Bennetts Trackday Brands Hatch, Kent, UK.

John Abraham preps for his role in Bennetts Trackday Brands Hatch, Kent, UK.

John Abraham preps for his role in Bennetts Trackday Brands Hatch, Kent, UK.

John Abraham practices at Bennetts Trackday Brands Hatch, Kent, UK.

Technical consultant on the new movie is Peter Duke, head of a motorsport video company, whose father Geoff was a six-time World Motorcycle Champion and six-time TT winner. “We’re delighted to be working with John and the team and to see how the cinematographers portray the spectacle and thrill of this mind-blowing sport to Indian audiences. I think they will be impressed,” Duke said.

Director Rensil D’Silva added, “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John.”

Ajay Kapoor said, “I know how passionate John is about motorbikes. It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now! We look forward to our other collaborations with him in future too.”

John is currently gearing up for the release of Romeo Akbar Walter where he will be seen as a spy. The film also features Mouni Roy.

