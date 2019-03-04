Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham’s new patriotic film is a lot like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

The first trailer for Romeo Akbar Walter, the latest thriller starring John Abraham, was released online by the actor on Monday. “His dharma was to protect his nation against all evils and enemies. Here’s presenting the trailer of Romeo. Akbar. Walter. In cinemas on 5th April,” John wrote in a tweet.

The trailer opens with Jackie Shroff declaring, “We are on the verge of a war with Pakistan’. While the statement might seem topical, the film is in fact a period piece, set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events. Apart from John, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher.

Jackie’s character recruits John’s character, whom he trains to undertake a special mission ‘that could change the course of history for India’. We see shots of John undergoing spy training, which looks very similar to the scenes Raazi put Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat through. “You will have to proceed with the knowledge that you are always being watched,” he is told by Jackie, who plays his handler.

While the first half of the trailer focusses on the espionage elements, the second half is more action-heavy, with shades of Argo and Zero Dark Thirty.

John had earlier said that he will sport eight different looks in the film as per the demand of the script. “I will play everything from a 85-year-old man to a 26-year-old and this is the most challenging role of my life. I get a good nervous energy when I am prepping for a difficult film and RAW is in that space,” John had said before he started shooting for the film.

Being directed by Robbie Grewal, this is John Abraham’s second collaboration with producer Ajay Kapoor after Parmanu. Earlier actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

John has been starring in a streak of patriotic-themed films such as Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate lately. He will next be seen in the fact-based Batla House. RAW is scheduled for an April 5 release.

