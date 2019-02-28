Bipasha Basu shares fresh photos from sister Vijayeta’s Bengali wedding and reception. See them here

Bipasha Basu’s younger sister Vijayeta got married on February 25 to long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. The couple went in for a court wedding and threw a lavish wedding later. From the new pictures shared by Bipasha as Instagram stories, looks like Vijayeta also had a simple Bengali wedding.

In a video clip shared as stories, Bipasha’s mother can be seen doing an aarti (Hindu ritual of welcoming) of her son-in-law Karan, who is dressed like a Bengali groom in dhoti and kurta. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen in the photo too.

Bipasha Basu shared new images from her sister Vijayeta’s wedding.

In another picture shared by the actor, Vijayeta, her husband Karan pose with Bipasha’s parents for a group photo and, in another picture, Bipasha poses with her brother-in-law.

She has also shared a video capturing the best moments from the wedding; at one point, Bipasha is almost seen choking even as she smiles seeing her kid sister get married.

She also shared pictures from the reception -- in one, the couple look lovingly at one another with a huge birthday cake in front and, in the second one, they both are holding placards which says: “I am her Mr. I am his Mrs”. It is titled ‘Celebrating Puppy Love’.

Bipasha and Karan too decided to pose by the cake.

Bipasha had, four days back, also shared pictures from pre-wedding festivities; in fact in a picture, she and Karan can be seen put a Bengali topor (wedding headgear) on Vijayeta.

The couple, meanwhile, had shared a picture, soon after their court wedding with both showing their inked thumbs to the camera. They seem to have opted for a thumb impression and not sign their wedding documents.

Meanwhile, on her work front, Bipasha is shooting for Vikram Bhatt-written film Aadat, said to be a thriller and is being directed by Bhushan Patel.

