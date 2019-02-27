Inside Bipasha Basu’s sister Vijayeta’s wedding: Actor, husband Karan Singh Grover celebrate with the happy couple

Bipasha Basu has been maintaining a low profile for a while now. Though occasionally making it to paparazzi photos with husband Karan Singh Grover, she has not been in news of late. Now, her kid sister Vijayeta Basu has tied the knot and Bipasha is back in action sharing pictures from the function.

The No Entry actor posted a picture with her kid sister from the pre-wedding function and wrote: “My little Gudiya @vi_basu Dressing her up from the time she was born to now.” In the picture, she and Karan can be seen putting a Bengali wedding headgear (topor) on Vijayeta’s forehead.

Vijayeta married her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. It adds that the couple chose to get married in the court and ditched a lavish wedding. From the pictures shared by Vijayeta and Karan, we gather the wedding took place on February 25.

Bipasha shared a picture of the couple, possibly immediately after their court wedding. They are simply dressed; Karan in a shirt and jeans and Vijayeta in a pink-coloured sari. They seem to have given a thumb impression on their certificates as they show the inked thumbs to the camera.

She also shared a picture of the bride in complete bridal wear and mention how Vijayeta chose to wear her elder sister’s “bridal dupatta”. The bride was dressed in a traditional red embroidered sari, heavy gold jewellery and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen on big screen in 2015’s horror film Alone which also starred Karan. The couple got married in 2016, after dating each other for a while. Bipasha will be seen next in an upcoming thriller Aadat, a film written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:07 IST