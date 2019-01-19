 This is the fitness secret behind Bipasha Basu’s fabulous physique
This is the fitness secret behind Bipasha Basu’s fabulous physique

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover tells us the regimen behind her fitness levels.

fitness Updated: Jan 19, 2019 13:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Weight training, pilates, yoga and outdoor cycling are the fitness activities Bipasha Basu Singh Grover practices.

That actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover is a fitness enthusiast is a known fact. But what really goes into maintaining that healthy and fit body? Here’s all the info:

Which is the one breakfast food that you must have?

Egg whites are a must have for me every morning.

One fattening food item that you just can’t resist?

All Indian sweets, I just cannot resist them.

How do you get back in shape post a fattening indulgence?

By zipping my mouth and killing it in the gym. I also go on a protein-rich diet.

Do you prefer mini meals? What do they normally contain?

I am not a fan of mini meals, as I prefer my three complete meals, which is fresh juices, eggs, oats with nuts for breakfast, lunch is dal, fish/chicken, green vegetables and two rotis, dinner is the same as lunch only with more fibre.

A diet plan that always works for you?

A well-planned high protein diet.

Do you work out at home? What are the exercises you follow?

Yes, I do. I follow my own routines.

Do you prefer outdoor or indoor physical activity?

I love outdoor activity abroad, but not in India, because it’s too hot and humid mostly.

Which are your favourite physical activities?

I prefer weight training, Pilates, yoga and outdoor cycling.

A health tip that you rely on.

Water is the ultimate elixir of life, just drink and hydrate.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:01 IST

