Bipasha Basu turns 40 in style, celebrates birthday with family and friends. See pics, videos

“I’m one of those people who loves birthdays,” says Bipasha Basu Singh Grover who turns 40 today. As the actor plans to celebrate the day with her family, she says that her birthdays have always been memorable. “Though no life-changing events have happened around the day, but it’s one of the most important days in my life because thanks to this day, I can experience such a beautiful life. I am only grateful,” says the actor.

The actor also shared a few videos from her birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, she can be seen surrounded by family and friends while cutting multiple birthday cakes.

Bipasha recollects one of most her special birthday celebrations right after she became an actor. “While we were shooting for my first film Ajnabee (2001), on a cruise liner with the entire crew including Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol where my mother was also present, Akshay pulled a prank on me. They called me to the deck and Akshay turned on the outdoor shower on my head. It was funny… just one of those Akshay’s pranks. After that I cut a cake and all of us celebrated on the cruise. I was an absolute newcomer, but they made me feel so special. So, that was wonderful,” says the Race 2 (2013) actor.

On the personal front, Bipasha has been married to actor Karan Singh Grover for two years now. Talking about key to their happy marriage, the actor says that they bond over almost everything. “We like similar shows, movies, and even food. We bond over fitness, travelling, and our mutual love for family. We are pretty much like best friends. We love to spend time with each other. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary like going out every day or extravagant dinners or parties. We can spend a lot of time just the two of us. I would always recommend that you should marry your best friend. Karan is an amazing husband. We can do the simplest things together and still enjoy a lot,” says Bipasha.

