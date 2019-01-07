Bipasha Basu turns 40 in style, celebrates birthday with family and friends. See pics, videos
Bipasha Basu shared pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations with friends and family.bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2019 20:09 IST
“I’m one of those people who loves birthdays,” says Bipasha Basu Singh Grover who turns 40 today. As the actor plans to celebrate the day with her family, she says that her birthdays have always been memorable. “Though no life-changing events have happened around the day, but it’s one of the most important days in my life because thanks to this day, I can experience such a beautiful life. I am only grateful,” says the actor.
The actor also shared a few videos from her birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, she can be seen surrounded by family and friends while cutting multiple birthday cakes.
I love my birthdays .. I live this awesome life full of love ,thanks to this day. Well all the emotions do kick in on my birthday... but the focus continues to stay on the cakes and the biriyani ( rice) . It’s a ritual. Thank you @lovesugardough for the delicious strawberry cake( Nauzad you are awesome) The tresleches cake @baitalikee was a winner❤️ The pineapple cake @iamksgofficial was amazing - though next time I want my coconut cake back. And then the sponge cake baked by my little niece Nia was just yummylicious. And the gajar halwa and paayesh made my @mumu_basu ( mommy dearest) - out of the world❤️ Rice & Cake #mypoison
Bipasha recollects one of most her special birthday celebrations right after she became an actor. “While we were shooting for my first film Ajnabee (2001), on a cruise liner with the entire crew including Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol where my mother was also present, Akshay pulled a prank on me. They called me to the deck and Akshay turned on the outdoor shower on my head. It was funny… just one of those Akshay’s pranks. After that I cut a cake and all of us celebrated on the cruise. I was an absolute newcomer, but they made me feel so special. So, that was wonderful,” says the Race 2 (2013) actor.
On the personal front, Bipasha has been married to actor Karan Singh Grover for two years now. Talking about key to their happy marriage, the actor says that they bond over almost everything. “We like similar shows, movies, and even food. We bond over fitness, travelling, and our mutual love for family. We are pretty much like best friends. We love to spend time with each other. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary like going out every day or extravagant dinners or parties. We can spend a lot of time just the two of us. I would always recommend that you should marry your best friend. Karan is an amazing husband. We can do the simplest things together and still enjoy a lot,” says Bipasha.
