Blackmail trailer: Amitabh Bachchan wants you to watch Irrfan Khan’s video whether you like it or not

Director Abhinay Deo is back with yet another wild comedy after Delhi Belly. In the first Blackmail trailer released on Thursday morning, Irrfan Khan plays a man cuckolded by his wife Kriti Kulhari and her lover Arunoday Singh. As the trailer makes waves and gets more accolades for Irrfan, among those who liked it was Amitabh Bachchan. Irrfan and Big B worked in Piku together.

Here’s what he wrote...

T 2623 - This is 'Blackमेल' .. https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. saw the Trailer, अच्छा लगा , छाप दिया ... मन करे तो देख लो ; ना करे तो भी dekh लो !!😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/QRLQbxNOgL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

Now, for the Blackmail trailer -- it shows a defeated-in-love Irrfan plot a revenge on his wife and the man he found her in bed with. He wonders if he should kill the lover or the wife and risk going to jail or simply, make some profit out of the situation. He decides to blackmail the lover, asking for Rs 1 lakh but little did he know that her lover is a bigger broke than him. The cheaters try to gather money by any means possible, even if it means asking the cheated husband for some.

Irrfan tweeted, “Trailer of ‘#Blackमेल’ is finally here! Directed by the acclaimed #AbhinayDeo of ‘Delhi Belly’ fame. A talented star-cast that includes @IamKirtiKulhari, #ArunodaySingh, @divyadutta25 & @OmiOneKenobe. In Cinemas 6th April, 2018. @tseries #RDPMotionPictures.”

In a big comedy of confusions, everyone ends up blackmailing everyone as more characters join in to rake in some quick cash. The trailer ends with some casualties and just as things begin to turn serious, we are told that the film releases on April 6.

Blackmail also stars Divya Dutta and is produced by T-Series. “I am glad Bhushan Kumar from T-Series and I have got together for our next entertainer Blackmail. The film is a fantastic vision of Abhinay. I am hopeful that ‘Blackmail’ will recreate the magic,” Irrfan said in a statement.

Irrfan will also be seen with Deepika Padukone in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next.

