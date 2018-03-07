Bollywood actor Jeetendra booked for sexual assault in a 47-year-old case

Bollywood actor Jeetendra has reportedly been booked for a sexual assault case in Shimla. Jeetendra’s cousin has claimed she was assaulted in a city hotel, 47 years ago when she stayed with Jeetendra, an Indian Express report claimed.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Umapati Jamwal told the daily, “An FIR under section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station. After her email, we got in touch with the complainant, who later had also sent us a written complaint to support her version.” The complainant will now record her statement before a magistrate and will also provide evidence of her stay in the hotel.

Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, is the son of the victim’s father’s sister.

Jeetendra, who had arranged for the complainant to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film came drunk to her room one night, joined two twin beds and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

Jamwal also told the daily that the investigations in the complaint will be carried out as per the old provisions of the section 354 IPC, in keeping with the law prevalent in 1971 when the alleged crime took place, and not the new and amended provisions.

The complainant is yet to provide the hotel’s name.

Jeetendra’s lawyer rubbished the allegations as “baseless and ridiculous”. A statement issued by his lawyer said Jeetendra categorically denies any such incident took place. “...Such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered,” a statement issued by advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said in February 2018.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report. Efforts to reach Jeetendra went unanswered.

Jeetendra, now 75, is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He is also a film producer and has daughter Ekta and son Tusshar with wife Shobhaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more