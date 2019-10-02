e-paper
Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary: ‘May his teachings stay with us through generations’

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among several others pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Wednesday marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi .
Wednesday marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi .(Twitter/Madhur Bhandarkar)
         

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Actors Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, tweeted their tributes.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader’s teachings to stay with us. “Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi Ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

Actor-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

 

Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean. “Today, it’s Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian,” said Salman in the video.

 Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt take a train ride in new ad, Twitter is in love. Watch video

“Let’s contribute ourselves to the growth and development of India as a tribute to Mahatma Gandi,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

 

Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember “universal love”. “On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:27 IST

