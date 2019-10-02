Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary: ‘May his teachings stay with us through generations’
Actors Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among several others pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:28 IST
As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Actors Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, tweeted their tributes.
Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader’s teachings to stay with us. “Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi Ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti,” she wrote on Twitter.
Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/A8YO87LKAC— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 2, 2019
Actor-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
महात्मा गांधी की 150 वी जयंती एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय लाल बहादूर शास्त्री जी की जयंती की समस्त देश वासीयो को बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाये #LalBahadurShastriJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/9hRNJo90hO— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 2, 2019
Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean. “Today, it’s Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian,” said Salman in the video.
#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko...— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019
aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qmL1WpflK2
“Let’s contribute ourselves to the growth and development of India as a tribute to Mahatma Gandi,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Tributes to Late Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri ji on his Birth Anniversary. Shastriji's slogan of #jaijawanjaikisan and his other teachings will stand preeminent in India for ages to come.🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 2, 2019
#LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/arMcpoGmc6
Remembering #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 150th Birth Anniversary. Let us contribute ourselves to the growth & development of India as a tribute to #BapuAt150 🙏#GandhiJayanti #Peace #Harmony #happiness pic.twitter.com/NTFkwwkRNL— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 2, 2019
Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember “universal love”. “On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150,” she wrote on Twitter.
On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/K6BZE2d57Y— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 2, 2019
