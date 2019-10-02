Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary: ‘May his teachings stay with us through generations’

bollywood

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Actors Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, tweeted their tributes.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader’s teachings to stay with us. “Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi Ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti,” she wrote on Twitter.

Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/A8YO87LKAC — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 2, 2019

Actor-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean. “Today, it’s Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian,” said Salman in the video.

#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko...

aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qmL1WpflK2 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019

“Let’s contribute ourselves to the growth and development of India as a tribute to Mahatma Gandi,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Tributes to Late Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri ji on his Birth Anniversary. Shastriji's slogan of #jaijawanjaikisan and his other teachings will stand preeminent in India for ages to come.🙏

#LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/arMcpoGmc6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 2, 2019

Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember “universal love”. “On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150,” she wrote on Twitter.

On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/K6BZE2d57Y — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 2, 2019

