Bollywood celebs praise PM Narendra Modi’s speech, Anupam Kher calls him ‘most inspirational political leader in the world’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:30 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the nation on Thursday after revocation of Article 370. All from Juhi Chawla, Riteish Deshmukh to Anupam Kher took to Twitter to react to his speech that was telecasted live on television.

Praising him for his speech, Juhi wrote on Twitter, “Listening to our PM s speech ... . May his every word come true for the people of J&K . ...... salute his vision and intention...!!! @narendramodi.”

Anupam Kher also hailed Modi during his speech and tweeted, “Listening to Prime Minister @narendramodi !!! He certainly is the most inspirational political leader in the world.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote, “Inspiring Speech by Our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.”

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had shared a number of tweets post the scrapping of Article 370 that took away Jammu and Kashmir’s special state status. Reacting to the same, he wrote on Twitter, “You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had also reacted to the revocation of Article 370. “Since I was in school the debate on #Artical370 has been raging. While Kashmir burnt. Innocent lives lost. How did Article370 help? Let’s now move forward as one people. One nation. With hope. Let people of #Kashmir share equally in the opportunity prosperity and growth of India,” he tweeted.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 11:14 IST