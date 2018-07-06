Bollywood celebs wish flamboyant and mad Ranveer Singh on birthday

Flamboyant, mad, super talented and a tiger with a fireball attitude -- this is how celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Anup Jalota among others have described Bollywood’s livewire actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 33 on Friday.

Ranveer ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat, and went on to entertain his fans with films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Currently, he has several films on his platter like Simmba, Gully Boy and 83.

Here’s what his friends tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Tiger! My boy! Your magnetism makes everyone stop and stare in awe! From phenomenal artistry to extraordinary style to a fireball attitude, you roar and rule at everything! May the madness never die! Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Love you!

Anup Jalota: Wishing a Happy Birthday to the heartthrob of our nation who has never failed to amaze us by his startling performances, Ranveer Singhji!

Pulkit Samrat: Happy birthday mad guy! Stay crazy Ranveer.

Diana Penty: Happy birthday to the super crazy, super fun, super talented Ranveer! Have a great one and keep spreading your infectious energy everywhere!

Ankit Tiwari: A flamboyant personality and an extremely talented artist. I’m sure your energy will keep lighting up the big screen. Happy birthday Ranveer Singh. Superstar.

Mika Singh: Happy birthday to the super talented Ranveer. Let’s dance everybody on the most down to earth, our Simmba’s birthday.

Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Ranveer, you proper raging monster! Big love, man! Have a stellar year, and stay crazy!

Jackky Bhagnani: Happy Birthday to the livewire Ranveer. Hope you have a year full of happiness and success. Keep spreading love with your infectious energy!

Amruta Khanvilkar: Happy birthday Ranveer Singh. You are an inspiration to millions. Just stay the way you are. You are so pure of heart that everything you have ever dreamt of will always come true. Proud to be your fan for life. My hero, my inspiration, my star.

Armaan Malik: Happy birthday Ranveer Singh you beast of a human being! Hard to believe you are an emotional cancerian deep down Ranveer. You inspire all of us to be faster, stronger, leaner and meaner. Please bottle your energy and sell it as a drink to us mere mortals, we need it as soon as possible.

Urvashi Rautela: Happy Birthday Ranveer! Thank you for always entertaining us, making us happy and proud! Keep living and chasing your dream! Love you.