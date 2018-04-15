Bollywood has found a new darling in Varun Dhawan’s October. Here are reactions

The Bollywood fraternity has congratulated Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and director Shoojit Sircar for the positive reception of their new movie, October. The movie has made over Rs 12 crore at the box office in two days of release.

Director and Producer, Karan Johar took to Twitter to congratulate his student of the year and wrote, “ #October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!”

Actor Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “Very proud to be @Varun_dvn s friend always & even more so after what he s done in #October !!! Playing a flawed human being is a tough achievement to play it flawlessly is even tougher.”

His Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsse Pannu praised him and wrote, “Having watched #October only one word comes to my mind Beautiful and that’s the feeling it leaves behind @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj you are a kickass combo! @Varun_dvn I have never seen u so effortless on screen before! @BanitaSandhu welcome to movies.”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote, “Varun Dhawan delivers a nuanced n deeply layered performance in a Shoojit Sircar unique love story - October.”

Varun wrote about the warm reviews his ‘small film with a large heart’ has been getting, noting the film’s 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

