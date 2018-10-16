Bollywood talent manager Anirban Blah fired after 4 women accuse him of sexual harassment

Bollywood talent manager and co-founder of talent management agency Kwan, Anirban Das Blah, has been asked to quit after four women accused him of sexual harassment in a Mid Day report. As part of the MeToo movement, the daily has shared the four anonymous accounts of women allegedly harassed by Blah.

An actor has shared her two year-old ordeal about how Anirban bumped into her at a meeting and asked her if she was interested in an unnatural sex set-up. While she turned him down in harsh words, she revealed, “In the six months that followed, I stopped getting brand offers. Some of my existing brand endorsement deals were transferred to other actresses whom he was close to. Without much hullabaloo, I ended my association with the agency.”

Another actor has accused Anirban of attempting “a systematic breakdown of confidence” by insulting them with his comments on their looks and body parts. She revealed, “He told me I have small breasts, and hence, won’t have a long run in the Indian market.”

A model from a famous family of theatre artists has claimed that she went to his house for a professional meeting where Blah asked her to strip. “Waise toh tum hot ho. Why don’t you strip down and show me your body? I think you could be considered for sexy parts,” he said. The acting aspirant says he forcibly kissed her on the cheek when she tried to leave. On being questioned about not reporting the matter to the police, the model said that such stories were known to many and she expected atleast someone to act upon it.

Another acting aspirant shared an example of how she averted a major incident by saying no at the right time. She revealed how Blah gave her his suite number stating that casting is done in bedrooms and not in public spaces. But she simply blocked his number and handled the situation on her own without reporting the matter.

