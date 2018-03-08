Boney Kapoor immerses Sridevi’s ashes in Haridwar. Anil Kapoor, Amar Singh accompany him. See pics

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor immersed her ashes in Haridwar on Thursday. He was accompanied by his brother Anil Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra and politician Amar Singh for the ritual.

ANI tweeted pictures:

Uttarakhand: 'Asthi Visarjan' of #Sridevi was performed by Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amar Singh and other family members at the VIP ghat in Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/s5pkRIviZ3 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning on February 24 at a hotel in Dubai. She was there to attend her nephew’s wedding.

Sridevi, who used only one name onscreen, began her film career as a child actor and went on to star in many Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, before making her Bollywood debut in the late 1970s.

By the late 1980s, she was a name to reckon with in mainstream Hindi-language films and was able to command top billing. She managed to dominate screen space in a film industry where the heroine’s role was largely relegated to a few songs and a handful of romantic scenes as the leading man’s love interest.

Despite a life spent entirely in the movie business, colleagues described Sridevi as quiet and shy on the sets until she faced the camera, when several of them recalled how she would “transform” into the character she was playing.

In 1997, she married Boney Kapoor, a producer on many of her films, and stepped away from cinema for many years to raise her two daughters.

Sridevi’s funeral is estimated to have attracted the highest number of mourners, ranking on par with the funeral processions of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi (July 1980), and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna (July 2012).