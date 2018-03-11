Candid picture of Sridevi, sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor has emerged online. See pic

Bollywood actor Sridevi died suddenly on February 24 in Dubai, leaving millions of fans grieving at her untimely demise. However, even after two weeks of her death, stories and pictures about her have not stopped coming out.

Now, a picture of the late actor with her sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s wife, has surfaced online. The picture shows the two sisters-in-law attending a wedding. Both are dressed in pink — while Sridevi can be seen wearing a baby pink sari with dense silver embroidery, Sunita wears a dark pink suit with heavy Kundan jewellery.

The photo’s caption reads, “Throwback?? The Late Sri Devi with Sunita Kapoor (mother of Sonam Kapoor) Snapped together at the Antumoh wedding days before her tragic demise. How happy & content she looks with that radiant smile. Follow @JustFilmy1.”

It is hard to guess when the picture was taken. The caption, however, suggests that it is from the wedding of Sridevi’s nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai, days before her passing away.

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor lit the pyre at her cremation in Mumbai on February 28. He has since been engaged in rituals, which included immersing Sridevi’s ashes at Rameswaram and Haridwar.

A condolence meeting for Sridevi will be held on Sunday by film producer-politician T Subbarami Reddy. The meet will take place at Park Hyatt Hotel on Sunday evening in memory of the actor, who featured in two of Reddy’s co-productions Chandni and Lamhe.

Filmmakers and actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Nagarjuna, Jayaprada, K Raghavendra Rao, Ram Gopal Varma, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind are likely to attend the meeting.

